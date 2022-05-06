Retinal cell map could advance precise therapies for blinding diseases

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 06 May 2022

Researchers have identified distinct differences among the cells comprising a tissue in the retina that is vital to human visual perception. The scientists discovered five subpopulations of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) -- a layer of tissue that nourishes and supports the retina's light-sensing photoreceptors. Using artificial intelligence, the researchers analyzed images of RPE at single-cell resolution to create a reference map that locates each subpopulation within the eye.

