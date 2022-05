Articles

Wednesday, 04 May 2022

When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, ultraviolet radiation became one of the go-to methods for preventing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, along with facemasks, hand sanitizer and social distancing. The problem: There was little research showing what UV dosage kills the virus. In a new study, researchers lay the foundation for health standards about what offers true disinfection.

