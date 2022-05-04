The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A new 225-million-year-old reptile from Brazil

A reassessment of Faxinalipterus minimus, a purported Triassic pterosaur from southern Brazil resulted in the description of a new taxon -- researchers present Maehary bonapartei a small reptile that is considered to be the most basal of the evolutionary lineage that gave rise to pterosaurs. The study also demonstrates that Faxinalipterus minimus is not a winged reptile, contrary to what was previously supposed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220504130817.htm

