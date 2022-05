Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 19:36 Hits: 3

Gene editing may be a potential treatment for anxiety and alcohol use disorder in adults who were exposed to binge drinking in their adolescence, according to the results of an animal study. The researchers used a gene-editing tool called CRISPR-dCas9 in their experiments to manipulate the histone acetylation and methylation processes at the Arc gene in models of adult rats.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220504153619.htm