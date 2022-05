Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 21:08 Hits: 3

Baby corals are just as susceptible as adults to a deadly disease that has been spreading across Florida's reefs since 2014, according to a new study. The findings showed that stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) infects baby corals with similar severity and mortality that we see in adult colonies. This is the first study to show the impacts of any coral disease on baby corals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220504170829.htm