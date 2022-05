Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 21:08 Hits: 3

Neurobiologists give new meaning to the term 'motor mouth'. By carefully mapping neural networks in marmoset and macaque monkeys, they determined that multiple areas in the brain's frontal lobe control the muscles of vocalization and could provide a foundation for complex speech.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220504170821.htm