The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Saving the Mekong delta from 'drowning'

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Southeast Asia's most productive agricultural region and home to 17 million people could be mostly underwater within a lifetime. Saving the Mekong River Delta requires urgent, concerted action among countries in the region to lessen the impact of upstream dams and better manage water and sediments within the delta, according to an international team of researchers who outline solutions to the region's dramatic loss of sediment essential to nourishing delta land.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220506141128.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version