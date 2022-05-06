Saving the Mekong delta from 'drowning'

Articles

Southeast Asia's most productive agricultural region and home to 17 million people could be mostly underwater within a lifetime. Saving the Mekong River Delta requires urgent, concerted action among countries in the region to lessen the impact of upstream dams and better manage water and sediments within the delta, according to an international team of researchers who outline solutions to the region's dramatic loss of sediment essential to nourishing delta land.

