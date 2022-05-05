Land-building marsh plants are champions of carbon capture

Articles

Human activities such as marsh draining for agriculture are increasingly eating away at saltwater and freshwater wetlands that cover only 1% of Earth's surface but store more than 20% of all carbon dioxide absorbed by ecosystems worldwide. A new study shows that it's not too late to reverse the losses if we use innovative restoration practices that replicate natural landscape-building processes that enhance the restored wetlands' carbon-storing potential.

