Land-building marsh plants are champions of carbon capture

Human activities such as marsh draining for agriculture are increasingly eating away at saltwater and freshwater wetlands that cover only 1% of Earth's surface but store more than 20% of all carbon dioxide absorbed by ecosystems worldwide. A new study shows that it's not too late to reverse the losses if we use innovative restoration practices that replicate natural landscape-building processes that enhance the restored wetlands' carbon-storing potential.

