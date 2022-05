Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 00:59 Hits: 5

Researchers have developed a single-material, single-stimuli microstructure that can outmaneuver even living cilia. These programmable, micron-scale structures could be used for a range of applications, including soft robotics, biocompatible medical devices, and even dynamic information encryption.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220505205924.htm