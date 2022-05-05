Dr. White-Newsome a Stellar Pick for Key Environmental Justice Post

WASHINGTON – The White House Council on Environmental Quality today appointed Dr. Jalonne White-Newsome, a Detroit native with strong experience in addressing environmental injustices on the local and national level, to be Senior Director for Environmental Justice.

Khalil Shahyd, managing director of environmental and equity strategies in the Environment, Equity & Justice Center at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) made the following statement:

“Dr. White-Newsome has used her career and considerable talents to work tirelessly for environmental justice in communities on the front lines of pollution, climate change and racial injustice. There is much work ahead in helping the Biden administration meet its bold goals of improving the health and livelihood of low-income communities, communities of color and Indigenous communities who for too long have been marginalized and left behind.

“Dr. White-Newsome’s elevation into this crucial role at CEQ will help drive the environmental justice outcomes we all want to see for the nation.”

