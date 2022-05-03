Indigenous peoples have shucked billions of oysters around the world sustainably

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 15:05 Hits: 3

A new global study of Indigenous oyster fisheries shows that oyster fisheries were hugely productive and sustainably managed on a massive scale over hundreds and even thousands of years of intensive harvest. The study's broadest finding was that long before European colonizers arrived, the Indigenous groups in these locations harvested and ate immense quantities of oysters in a manner that did not appear to cause the bivalves' populations to suffer and crash.

