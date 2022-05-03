The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Indigenous peoples have shucked billions of oysters around the world sustainably

Category: Environment Hits: 3

A new global study of Indigenous oyster fisheries shows that oyster fisheries were hugely productive and sustainably managed on a massive scale over hundreds and even thousands of years of intensive harvest. The study's broadest finding was that long before European colonizers arrived, the Indigenous groups in these locations harvested and ate immense quantities of oysters in a manner that did not appear to cause the bivalves' populations to suffer and crash.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220503110516.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version