Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022

An anti-idling campaign at elementary schools was effective in reducing idling time by 38%, and an air monitoring experiment found that air quality around schools can vary over short distances. These findings can help schools and school districts plan to protect students, staff and the community from unhealthy air pollution both indoors and outdoors.

