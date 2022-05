Articles

Using second-long electrical shocks, scientists discovered they could control the types of cells in a community of bacteria. Being able to direct the ratio of cells holds implications for settings spanning agriculture to health care, where antibiotic resistance is a significant threat.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220504110419.htm