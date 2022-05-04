NRDC to Honor Julia Louis-Dreyfus at “Night of Comedy” Benefit

Los Angeles, CA – NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) will host its fundraising comedy event, “Night of Comedy” in Los Angeles for the first time, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at NeueHouse Hollywood. The evening will honor Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, producer and NRDC Trustee Julia Louis-Dreyfus for her extraordinary commitment and service to the planet.

“In this critical year for climate progress—the support of these comedy all-stars is more important than ever,” saidManish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council). “Julia is an extraordinary advocate for the planet, using her voice to raise awareness about the gravity of climate change and providing hope by highlighting solutions. She is a cherished part of the NRDC family, and we are honored to work together to build a cleaner, healthier and more just world.”

Presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the evening’s line-up will include renowned comediansChelsea Handler, Leslie Jones, Nick Kroll, Tig Notaro and Patton Oswalt. These incredible talents will come together in support of NRDC’s on-going work to fight climate change and protect public health. The evening not only promises to help raise awareness for the need to keep fighting for our future—but offer welcome comic relief during these challenging times.



Night of Comedy founder Anna Scott Carter & Graydon Carter are joined by Pam Zaslav and David Zaslav as National Co-Chairs. Other co-chairs include Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Claire Bernard, Jimmy and Jane Buffett, Penny and Jim Coulter, Laurie David, Tom Ford, Rich and Peggy Gelfond, Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Alan Horn and Cindy Harrell-Horn, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, Adam McKay and Shira Piven, Lorne and Alice Michaels, Garrett and Mary Moran, Dr. Anna Chapman and Ronald Perelman, Richard and Lisa Plepler, Daryl and Steven Roth, Adam Silver and Maggie Grise, David Steinberg and Robyn Todd Steinberg

“Our future is on the line, and we need all hands-on deck to push Congress to take historic action on climate and environmental justice,” said Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor and member of NRDC's Board of Trustees. “I support the incredible work that NRDC is doing to protect people, our planet, and our future. Together we can fight the climate crisis.”

“NRDC fights every day to protect our planet and build a better future for the generations to come and we are proud to support and align with them as they continue to advocate for real solutions,” saidDavid Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

NRDC is working tirelessly to push Congress to take urgent action on climate and environmental justice, to make our air healthier to breathe, our water safer to drink, and to help the Biden-Harris Administration meet its goal of slashing our country’s climate emissions in half by 2030.

About NRDC

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.