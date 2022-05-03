The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Student satisfaction in flipped classroom is built on guidance, pedagogy, and a safe atmosphere

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Students are satisfied with flipped classroom when they have systematic guidance on the teaching approach in use, comprehensive understanding of both the content being taught and the discipline more generally, and a safe learning atmosphere conducive to conversation. Teachers also need to pay attention to the students' technological skills and their own contact teaching skills, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220503141347.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version