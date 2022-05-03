Student satisfaction in flipped classroom is built on guidance, pedagogy, and a safe atmosphere

Articles

Students are satisfied with flipped classroom when they have systematic guidance on the teaching approach in use, comprehensive understanding of both the content being taught and the discipline more generally, and a safe learning atmosphere conducive to conversation. Teachers also need to pay attention to the students' technological skills and their own contact teaching skills, according to a new study.

