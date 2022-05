Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 23:01 Hits: 2

A planetary scientist worked with engineers to measure the physical limits for a liquid when salty water is at very high pressure. The results suggest where to look for extraterrestrial life in the ice-covered oceans of Jupiter's moon Europa and Saturn's moon Titan.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220503190146.htm