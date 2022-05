Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 18:13 Hits: 0

A new study published today in Animal Behaviour shows for the first time that brilliant iridescence and gloss found in some animals can have a protective function by working as a form of deceptive warning coloration, and that it is the key feature of iridescence, its changing colors, that is important for this effect.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220503141337.htm