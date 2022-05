Articles

An ecological protective coating, stronger yet less expensive than potentially dangerous beryllium shielding, is baked of alternating layers of sugar and silica. The simple result, which mimics the structure of a seashell, should lower costs for pulsed power machines and space satellites.

