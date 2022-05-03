The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NRDC Statement on Leaked Draft of Supreme Court Mississippi Abortion Case Decision

Press Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A draft Supreme Court decision on the Mississippi abortion case was released by Politico last night. If adopted, this decision would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The following is a statement from Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“NRDC believes every person should possess the fundamental right to make their own health care choices.

“If the leaked draft of the SCOTUS decision in the Mississippi abortion case is where the final decision lands, it will extinguish the federal constitutional right to access essential health care for millions of people in America. In a health care system that is already disproportionately unjust for low-income people, the burden of restricted abortion access will fall hardest on people of color and disadvantaged communities. Such a ruling would have longstanding consequences for equity, health, and the role of the Supreme Court in upholding settled law.

“We stand in support of those fighting to ensure safe and ready access to healthcare and every person’s right to protect their own health and future.”

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.

Kate Kiely
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2022/220503

