NRDC Statement on Leaked Draft of Supreme Court Mississippi Abortion Case Decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A draft Supreme Court decision on the Mississippi abortion case was released by Politico last night. If adopted, this decision would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The following is a statement from Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“NRDC believes every person should possess the fundamental right to make their own health care choices.

“If the leaked draft of the SCOTUS decision in the Mississippi abortion case is where the final decision lands, it will extinguish the federal constitutional right to access essential health care for millions of people in America. In a health care system that is already disproportionately unjust for low-income people, the burden of restricted abortion access will fall hardest on people of color and disadvantaged communities. Such a ruling would have longstanding consequences for equity, health, and the role of the Supreme Court in upholding settled law.

“We stand in support of those fighting to ensure safe and ready access to healthcare and every person’s right to protect their own health and future.”

