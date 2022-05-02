Discovery about coral-algal symbiosis could help coral reefs recover after bleaching events

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 02 May 2022

Although photosynthesis by algae is a key part of the symbiotic relationship it is not required to initiate symbiosis. The discovery adds to the little-understood relationship between cnidarians and algae at the molecular level and offers insight into how to jump start the symbiotic relationship between the two organisms after a bleaching event. It could also lead to strategies that might prevent warmer oceans from breaking the symbiotic relationship between the two organisms and saving what remains of the world's corals.

