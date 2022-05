Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 21:09 Hits: 8

Precipitation more than temperature influenced the distribution of herbivorous dinosaurs in what is now Alaska, according to new research. The finding discusses the distribution of hadrosaurids and ceratopsids -- the megaherbivores of the Late Cretaceous Period, 100.5 million to 66 million years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220502170938.htm