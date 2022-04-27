Community Solar Bill Clears First Legislative Hurdle

SACRAMENTO – A bill to increase access to renewable energy for more Californians, such as through community solar with storage, passed through the Assembly Utilities and Energy committee today. If passed, the bill will provide clean energy access and bill savings to underserved communities, make the grid more reliable, and improve local air quality, all while creating high-quality and competitive jobs. The coalition supporting AB 2316 is also calling for a $1 billion state budget investment to support the program.

Following is reaction from Merrian Borgeson, Senior Advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“All Californians need access to clean, renewable energy,” said Merrian Borgeson, a senior scientist for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council.) “The Community Renewable Energy Program, AB 2316 by Assembly Member Ward, will do just that by establishing a community solar program that closes the gaps on energy inequities so low-income households and renters can share in the benefits of clean solar energy. ”

