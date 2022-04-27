Preventing infection with an improved silver coating for medical devices

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022

According to folklore, silver bullets kill werewolves, but in the real world, researchers want to harness this metal to fight another deadly foe: bacteria. Recently, scientists have tried to develop a silver coating for implantable medical devices to protect against infection, but they've had limited success. Scientists now describe a new, long-acting silver-ion releasing coating that, in rats, prevents bacteria from adhering to implants and then kills them.

