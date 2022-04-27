Climate resilient microalgae could help restore coral reefs

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 14:04 Hits: 6

Coral species exhibit different temperature tolerances. This is in part due to the composition of their microalgae symbionts. With a new method, researchers were able to predict how individual microalgae might behave under future temperature stress and identify more tolerant coral symbionts. In combination with forthcoming single cell selection and growth experiments, the identification of climate resilient cells provides opportunity to help mitigate the effects of coral bleaching.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220427100451.htm