Published on Friday, 29 April 2022

Researchers have developed a smartphone app that could allow people to screen for Alzheimer's disease, ADHD and other neurological diseases and disorders -- by recording closeups of their eye. The app uses a smartphone's built-in near-infrared camera and selfie camera to track how a person's pupil changes in size. These pupil measurements could be used to assess a person's cognitive condition.

