Stress, anxiety and depression during pregnancy may hinder toddler's cognitive development

Women's elevated anxiety, depression and stress during pregnancy altered key features of the fetal brain, which subsequently decreased their offspring's cognitive development at 18 months. These changes also increased internalizing and dysregulation behaviors, according to a new study. Researchers followed a cohort of 97 pregnant women and their babies. The findings further suggest that persistent psychological distress after the baby is born may influence the parent-child interaction and infant self-regulation.

