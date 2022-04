Articles

Scientists pinpoint the molecular epicenter of deep-sleep regulation. The findings, based on research in mice, identify a gene that makes a protein that regulates delta waves -- electrical signals between neurons that occur during the deepest phases of relaxation and are a hallmark of restorative sleep.

