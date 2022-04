Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 16:54 Hits: 4

A new study captures the current understanding of the connection between the gut microbiome and therapeutic response to immunotherapy, chemotherapy, cancer surgery and more, pointing to ways that the microbiome could be targeted to improve treatment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220428125422.htm