Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022

Interactions between microbes and other organisms are mediated by a plethora of small molecules, also called natural products. Researchers have now performed a systematic analysis of biosynthetic 'dark matter' and biological functions, thus creating a solid basis for future discovery and refinement of natural products.

