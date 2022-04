Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 19:22 Hits: 3

Researchers created a portable desalination unit that can remove particles and salts simultaneously to generate drinking water. The user-friendly unit, which weighs less than 10 kilograms and does not require filters, can be powered by a small, portable solar panel.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220428152229.htm