Bay Area storms get wetter in a warming world

Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022

Researchers used supercomputers to run high-resolution climate simulations that show how historically-impactful storm events could look in a warmer world. The researchers simulated five of the most powerful storms that have hit the San Francisco Bay Area since 1984, then projected how these historical storms would look in 2050 and 2100. They determined that some of these extreme events would deliver 26-37 percent more rain by 2100.

