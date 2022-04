Articles

Friday, 29 April 2022

Harbor seals may sound different than expected from their body size. Is this ability related to their vocal talents or is it the result of an anatomical adaptation? An international team has now investigated the vocal tracts of harbor seals, which matched their body size. This means that harbor seals are capable of learning new sounds thanks to their brains rather than their anatomy.

