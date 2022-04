Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 29 April 2022

The health of residents living alongside a bus route in Gothenburg, Sweden, became considerably better when hybrid buses were replaced by buses fully powered by electricity. Along with the noise levels there was a reduction of fatigue, day time sleepiness and low mood, a new study shows.

