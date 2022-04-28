Giant marine reptiles at 2,800 meters above sea level

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 12:58 Hits: 2

More than 30 years ago, researchers discovered vertebrae, ribs and a tooth in the High Alps of eastern Switzerland. The typical shape indicated that they had to originate from large marine reptiles known as ichthyosaurs, but there was a lack of corresponding comparative material. A new study has now allowed a more precise classification. According to the findings, they belong to three different ichthyosaurs of around 15 to around 20 meters in length. The tooth is particularly unusual: With a root diameter of six centimeters, it is twice as large as the largest aquatic dinosaur tooth found to date.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220428085840.htm