Friendship ornaments from the Stone Age

Roughly 6,000 years ago, hunter-gatherer communities in northeast Europe produced skillfully manufactured slate ring ornaments in great numbers. While these ornaments are commonly referred to as 'slate rings', they were rarely used as intact rings. Instead, the ornaments were fragmented on purpose, using pieces of rings as tokens. These fragments were further processed into pendants. The fragments have most likely served as symbols of the social relations of Stone Age hunter-gatherers.

