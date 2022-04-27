Plug-and-play organ-on-a-chip can be customized to the patient

Articles

Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Researchers have developed a model of human physiology in the form of a multi-organ chip consisting of engineered human heart, bone, liver, and skin that are linked by vascular flow with circulating immune cells, to allow recapitulation of interdependent organ functions. The researchers have essentially created a plug-and-play multi-organ chip, which is the size of a microscope slide, that can be customized to the patient.

