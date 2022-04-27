The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Study shows creativity assessments progressing slowly, including racialized, gendered approaches

Researchers have published a study in which they reviewed 11 years of research on creativity assessments and found the field is focusing on three main types of assessment between education and psychology. They note little innovation in the field and that the standard approaches are often gendered and racialized. The authors call for better understanding of creativity assessments to better serve all students, make creativity a more central part of education and better translate research to practice.

