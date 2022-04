Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 19:41 Hits: 2

A mechanical jumper is capable of achieving the tallest height -- roughly 100 feet (30 meters) -- of any jumper to date, engineered or biological. The feat represents a fresh approach to the design of jumping devices and advances the understanding of jumping as a form of locomotion.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220427154102.htm