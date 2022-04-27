The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New cocoa processing method produces fruitier, more 'flowery' dark chocolate

Producing chocolate, one of the world's most beloved sweets, is a multistep process beginning with freshly harvested cocoa beans. People have been experimenting with chocolate-making for millennia, and even today, new methods are still being introduced. Now, researchers have found that an alternative processing step called 'moist incubation' results in a fruitier, more flowery-tasting dark chocolate than the conventional fermentation process.

