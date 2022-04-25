The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Death in darkness: A new type of cell death discovered in fly guts

A research group has discovered a completely unknown type of cell death that takes place in the guts of the common fruit fly. The new process, coined 'erebosis' by the researchers is thought to play a role in gut metabolism. The findings necessitate a revision of the conventional concept of cell death, and at the same time, overturn the previously established theory of tissue homeostasis in the gut.

