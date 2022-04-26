The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Neanderthals of the north

A multidisciplinary research team has investigated whether Neanderthals were well adapted to life in the cold or preferred more temperate environmental conditions. Based on investigations in Lichtenberg in the Wendland region (Lower Saxony, Germany), the researchers showed that during the last Ice Age, Neanderthals visited their northernmost settlement areas even during cold phases -- albeit more frequently in the summer months.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220426101653.htm

