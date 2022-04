Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Microplastics are a pathway for pathogens on land to reach the ocean, with likely consequences for human and wildlife health, according to a new study. This study connects microplastic pollution in the ocean with land-based, diseases-carrying pathogens. The study, published April 26 in the journal Scientific Reports, is the first to connect microplastics in the ocean with land-based pathogens

