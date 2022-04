Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 19:36 Hits: 2

New research explores the spillover of myxoma virus from European rabbits to Iberian hares. In addition to shedding new light on species-jumping viruses, the study shows that the protein permitting the species jump from rabbits to hares may help improve myxoma as a cancer-fighting agent.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220426153639.htm