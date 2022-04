Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 19:37 Hits: 3

People who have a critical attitude toward factory farming or who pay attention to their health in everyday life are more likely to turn to meat substitutes. Concern for the environment, on the other hand, appears to play no role in this decision.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220426153721.htm