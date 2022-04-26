The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gastrointestinal issues linked with anxiety, social withdrawal for kids with autism

A new study found a 'bi-directional' relationship between gastrointestinal issues and internalized symptoms in children and adolescents with autism -- meaning the symptoms seem to be impacting each other simultaneously. The findings could influence future precision medicine research aimed at developing personalized treatments to ease pain for individuals with autism experiencing gastrointestinal issues.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220426153724.htm

