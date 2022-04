Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Foods, droughts and severe storms are becoming more frequent, the UN warned in a new report. The effects of climate change will likely worsen things, with experts estimating an average of 1.5 disasters per day by 2030.

