Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 16:11 Hits: 5

Bloodworms are known for their unusual fang-like jaws, which are made of protein, melanin, and concentrations of copper not found elsewhere in the animal kingdom. Scientists have observed how these worms use copper harvested from marine sediments to form their jaws, and the process may be even more unusual than the teeth themselves.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220425121104.htm