These male spiders catapult at impressive speeds to flee their mates before they get eaten

After males of the orb-weaving spider Philoponella prominens mate with a female, they quickly launch themselves away, researchers report. Using a mechanism that hadn't been described before, the male spiders use a joint in their first pair of legs to immediately undertake a split-second catapult action, flinging themselves away from their partners at impressive speeds clocked at up to 88 centimeters per second (cm/s).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220425121113.htm

