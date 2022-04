Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 21:21 Hits: 5

Medical researchers explore the galaxy of viruses present in the gut, known as the gut virome. They find that some preterm infants undergo marked alterations in their pattern of gut viruses shortly before developing a serious and often fatal disease known as necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC).

