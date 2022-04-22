NRDC: Pennsylvania Can Now Participate in RGGI

HARRISBURG, PA -- Pennsylvania’s CO2 Budget Trading Program regulation, which will enable the Commonwealth to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), has been published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The regulation is now formally in effect and Pennsylvania can move forward with participating in RGGI.

The following is reaction from Mark Szybist, Senior Attorney for the Climate & Clean Energy Program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Today is a momentous day as Pennsylvania is now officially able to participate in RGGI, which puts us in-step with eleven other states that have implemented this cap-and-invest program to tackle climate change.



“Pennsylvania will reap the benefits from RGGI with healthier air, lower carbon pollution, and allowance auctions that provide hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in communities and workers.

“Next, the Wolf Administration must develop a strong RGGI investment plan that prioritizes the communities that are transitioning away from fossil fuels and environmental justice communities who bear much of the burden of climate change.”

###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.